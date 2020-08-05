Riverside County names new fire chief

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to appoint Bill Weiser as the new Riverside County Fire Chief.

The California Department of Forestry (CALFIRE) appointed Chief Weiser as the CALFIRE/Riverside Unit Chief effective Monday, August 3, 2020.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bill Weiser as our new Riverside County Fire Chief,” said Riverside County Board Chair V. Manuel Perez. “Chief Weiser brings great experience in the fire service to lead the Riverside County Fire Department in this crucial role.”

Please welcome, newly appointed CAL FIRE Riverside Unit Chief/ Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser! pic.twitter.com/AxE3tFfOiX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 5, 2020

Chief Weiser has more than 39 years of experience in the fire service, including more than 34 years in Riverside County.

Over the years, Chief Weiser has filled several key positions in the CALFIRE/Riverside Unit, including as the training captain at Ben Clark Training Center and battalion chief for the Perris Battalion.

His most recent position was division chief overseeing operations in Bautista Camp, Hemet Ryan Air Base, the San Jacinto and Mountain Battalions as well as the hazardous materials emergency response program.

“I am honored to be appointed Riverside County Fire Chief. I look forward to serving as county fire chief in one of the most dynamic counties in America,” said Chief Weiser.