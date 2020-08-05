The Boys of “Boys State” Talk About Documentary

I enjoyed the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary BOYS STATE and I had a great time talking to the boys who learned the value of democracy. There’s the hopeful Steven Garza who’s running for governor of the Nationalist Party, the eloquent Renee Otero the Nationalist party chair, the go-for-broke Ben Feinstein the Federalist party chair, and the mysterious Robert McDougall who’s also running as the governor of the Nationalist party. I spoke to them about working on the documentary and their biggest takeaway from the experience.