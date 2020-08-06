Video released of fatal deputy-involved shooting in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released video of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Palm Desert.

The incident took place the night of June 22nd in the 41-000 block of Boardwalk.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at a gun store and located a car that had plowed into the front entrance of Coachella Valley Guns & Tackle.

The new surveillance shows 33-year-old Aaron Solorio Granado ramming his car into the store multiple times.

Video from inside shows Granado with what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle in his hands, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Bianco said deputies announced themselves several times and gave numerous commands, but the suspect never responded.

Additional video shows Granado exiting the store and pointing the weapon at deputies before the shooting occurred.

The weapon recovered at the scene was a highly realistic looking pellet-gun replica of a semi-automatic rifle, according to Bianco

WARNING THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES:

Original Article: