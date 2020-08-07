Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Cathedral City Park

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Police Friday were investigating the death of a man who may have been in a fight at a Cathedral City park and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were sent to Century Park on Davall Drive about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fight, according to Cathedral City Police Department Sgt. Heather Olsen.

She said a man — whose name was not immediately released — was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the case, she said.

Police urged witnesses to come forward, and said some tip information may quality for a cash reward.

Anyone with information was urged to call police Sgt. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. Anonymous tipsters can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.