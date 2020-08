Cluster of earthquakes strike in the Salton Sea area

A series of moderate earthquakes hit this morning between 6:33 am to 9:13 am in the southern Salton Sea area.

The strongest quake was a magnitude 4.6, which hit at 8:56 am.

Another quake, a 4.0, struck at 9:03 am.

The area saw seven other earthquakes in the 3.0 range.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.