Lane Closures Set For This Week on I-10 Between Beaumont, Palm Springs

(CNS) – Interstate 10 is scheduled to drop down to one lane in each direction at times overnight this week between Beaumont and Palm Springs for road work.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, is entering its sixth month, and crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of roadway between Beaumont and state Route 111 north of Palm Springs.

Work began again Sunday and will continue through Friday morning. Crews were set to close between two and three lanes in both directions on the eight-lane artery at staggered intervals between Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont and the SR-111 interchange to demolish sections of roadway and do other work between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. daily.

According to Caltrans, two lanes in each direction will be open until 11 p.m., then reduced to one lane overnight.

Crews on Monday were also set to restart work in the center median between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon. Work will be conducted at 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily throughout that workweek.

Caltrans deployed a temporary crossover lane along roughly five miles of roadway between Banning and Cabazon on July 31 as part of the project.

The roughly five-mile temporary lane was built to allow eastbound traffic to cross onto the opposing side of the roadway in order to avoid daytime lane closures associated with the project, according to Caltrans.

No daytime lane or ramp closures are planned for now, according to Caltrans.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.