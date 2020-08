Micheál Richardson on Working with Dad Liam Neeson and Losing Mom Natasha Richardson

“Made in Italy” was not the first time Micheál Richardson has worked with his dad Liam Neeson, that would be last year’s “Cold Pursuit.” But this time, the father and son team up for an honest but rewarding movie about grief and grieving from writer/director James D’Arcy. I spoke with the actor to talk about the movie, working with his dad, and why “Made in Italy” is such a loving homage to his mom Natasha Richardson.