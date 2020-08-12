Probationer Accused in Non-injury Shooting in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A probationer accused of shooting up his cousin’s Palm Springs mobile home after making an unsuccessful demand for money was arrested Wednesday and held without bail, police said.

Alexander Jason Fisher, 28, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited building, burglary and other crimes, according to Palm Springs police Lt. William Hutchinson.

The non-injury shooting was reported just after midnight inside the Santiago Sunrise Village Mobilehome Park at 1500 E. San Rafael and is not believed to be connected to a recent spate of shootings in the area, Hutchinson said.

Police allege that Fisher arrived at his cousin’s home and began demanding money, then fired three rounds into the home’s exterior.

“The cousin inside the home witnessed the subject sticking a firearm through a bathroom window,” according to a police statement.

Fisher was arrested hours later in downtown Palm Springs. Police did not find a gun on him, Hutchinson said.

Fisher, described as a transient, has several documented felony convictions in Riverside County, including committing vandalism with damages more than $5,000.

Fisher is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance as soon as Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.