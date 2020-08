“World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji”: Team Khukuri vs. Team Summit

Team Khukuri Warriors and Team Summit tell their stories on why they joined “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.” From the creator of SURVIVOR, 66 teams compete in Fiji in this global adventure hosted by Bear Grylls. Take a look at my interview with two of the competing teams and then watch “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” on Amazon this Friday.