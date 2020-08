Equality and Diversity: “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji”

“World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” is set to debut on Amazon this weekend, take a look at how it was conceived from executive producer Lisa Hennessy. Plus, meet Team Onyx whose members include LGBTQ and straight allies, and Team Endure whose battle against all odds include one team member suffering from Alzheimer’s.