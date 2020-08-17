Beaumont Man Accused of Producing Child Porn, Abusing Girl Arraigned

BANNING (CNS) – A 30-year-old Beaumont man accused of producing and distributing child pornography via the internet pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges.

Devynn Michael Perez was arrested last Tuesday following an investigation by the Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement — SAFE — task force, whose members had been alerted to the defendant’s alleged illicit activity by the FBI.

Along with selling child porn, Perez is charged with four counts of possession of child porn, two counts of transferring child porn across state lines, and one count each of child cruelty, possession of an assault weapon and illegal possession of a gun.

The defendant was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for Sept. 17 at the Banning Justice Center. Additionally, based on a reduction motion by the defense, the judge lowered Perez’s bail from $70,000 to $35,000.

He’s being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to prosecutors, FBI agents in Louisiana were conducting an investigation that allegedly led to Perez as the source of explicit images of minors circulating online.

Information was turned over to the SAFE team, which obtained and served a search warrant at Perez’s home, “where task force members found an unregistered AR-15 weapon and evidence related to the investigation,” according to an agency statement.

The girl whom the defendant allegedly abused was identified in court documents only as Jane Doe, under 12 years old.

The length of time that Perez allegedly produced the child porn was not specified. However, court papers state that more than 600 illicit images were seized from his residence.

The defendant, who was arrested at his workplace on Onyx Lane in Beaumont, has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.