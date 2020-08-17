Margaritaville Resort Coming to Palm Springs

A Margaritaville Resort is making its way to Palm Springs.

“We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to Palm Springs as we open our first resort on the west coast,” shared Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer, Margaritaville. “Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will provide the ultimate island oasis in the desert for travelers seeking a much-needed escape.”

The location will take place of the well-known Riviera Palm Springs and will include 398-rooms, multiple Margaritaville-inspired dining options with indoor and outdoor seating, a St. Somewhere Spa, all-new family-oriented programming, and more than 40,000 square feet of combined wedding, meeting, and event space.

“Palm Springs is an energetic city with its own distinct style, making it a great fit for the Margaritaville brand,” said Matt Huss, General Manager, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. “Whether guests are here to enjoy the city’s arts and culture, attend one of the many annual events such as Coachella or Modernism Week, or simply to enjoy the more than 350 days of sunshine per year that Palm Springs offers, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will offer something for everyone: a dynamic place to gather, celebrate, meet or relax.”

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, expected to open Fall 2020, is expected to combine the mid-century Palm Springs aesthetic with Margaritaville’s casual-luxe island feel.

Click here for more information on Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs.