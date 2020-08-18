National Weather Service Issues Warning for Apple Fire Burn Scar Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning within the northern section of the Apple Fire burn scar because of heavy thunderstorms building over the San Bernardino National Forest.

Potentially damaging debris flows are expected in Forest Falls and other parts of San Bernardino County.

However, flows could also go into the southern end of the burn area, in the Banning Pass, according to the Weather Service.

This Flash Flood Warning INCLUDES the Apple Fire burn scar. There is a threat of potentially life-threatening debris flows. Follow directions from law enforcement and emergency personnel, and evacuate if told to do so. #cawx https://t.co/sZIKUWPNPx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2020