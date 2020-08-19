Britney Spears petitions for change of conservator

Britney Spears no longer wants her father, Jamie Spears, in charge.

New court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, obtained by CNN, reveal that she wants Jodi Montgomery to continue as her conservator. Montgomery was appointed as her temporary conservator after Spears’ father stepped aside following health issues last year.

“Britney is strongly opposed to having James [Jamie Spears] as conservator of her person,” the court documents state.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spears and her father for comment.

The conservatorship is set to expire on August 22, according to the documents.

Spears has been under a court ordered conservatorship since 2008, following a series of much-publicized personal struggles. Her father has served as her conservator of her day-to-day affairs and medical decisions.

A hearing on the filing is set for Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire