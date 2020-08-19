Check Out New Russian Sci-Fi Thriller “Sputnik”

I enjoyed the new Russian sci-fi thriller SPUTNIK from IFC Midnight. Here’s a quick premise from IFC:

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though.

I had a great time talking to director Egor Abramenko about his interest in making SPUTNIK his first feature-film debut, working on a tight budget but making it look like a big blockbuster, the relevance of the 1983 setting, and the film’s meaning. I even spoke Russian!