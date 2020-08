NBC Cares Silver Linings: Barone Art App

As museums and galleries close due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts say just looking at art can lift your spirits. Local artists Karen and Tony Barone have come up with a brilliant solution to help the public experience 26 of their public art installations throughout the Coachella Valley. The free app called “The Barone Coachella Valley Art Tour” can take you to 19 locations virtually or in your car for an incredible and socially distanced guided tour.