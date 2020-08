Palm Desert Suspect Search near Children’s Center

Riverside Sheriff’s Dupites are searching for a wanted suspect in the Desert Rose neighborhood in Palm Desert.

NBC Palm Springs’ crews on the scene, say deputies are surrounding a black SUV in the 75000 block of Orange Blossom Lane.

The vehicle is parked in the Jean Benson Child Development Center’s parking lot.

Deputies say there may be some streets in the neighborhood closed as they canvas the area.

This is a breaking news story; more details will be shared when they become available.