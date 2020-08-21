526 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 New Death Reported Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 526 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 49,482 cases and 927 deaths.

There are 62 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 1 new death.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 988 (+11) cases, 20 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,718 (+8) cases, 27 deaths

Palm Springs: 951 (+7) cases, 42 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 221 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

Palm Desert: 910 (+4) cases, 48 deaths

Indian Wells: 42 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 709 (+4) cases, 16 deaths

Indio: 3,282 (+32) cases, 66 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 2,360 (+18) cases, 23 deaths

Thousand Palms: 195 (=2) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 124 (+4) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 155 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 396 (+2) cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 118 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 302 (+4) cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 43 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 44 cases, 1 death

Anza: 12 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 20,821 cases.

Currently, 252 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 81 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 26,792.

Last week, Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors that the county had “seen a downward trend in hospitalizations for the past 10 days.”

“In the prior week, we were (averaging) 475 in the hospital each day. But we’ve steadily seen COVID-positive hospitalizations go down. ICU utilization has also leveled off and come down slightly,” he said.

According to Barton, the greatest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations are in District 4, which encompasses the Coachella Valley. Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage has seen the heaviest demand for COVID-19 treatment, requiring a 19-person federal medical team to assist on-site staff, the EMD director said.

Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the board that District 4 also has the highest proportion of coronavirus-related deaths. She said at the time that nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all COVID-19 deaths countywide were correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

Most of the county’s deaths stemming from complications tied to COVID- 19 have been people between the ages of 65 and 84, Saruwatari said.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 35 days. A doubling rate of seven days is considered severe.

According to RUHS data, 267 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, down 34 from Wednesday. Hospitalizations include 90 patients in intensive care units, or seven fewer than Wednesday.

One week ago, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations was reported to be 307, with 94 of those patients in ICU beds. A month ago, the figures were 507 and 131, respectively.

Thursday’s hospitalization figure was the lowest reported since June 17, when 257 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Riverside County hospitals. At that time, local businesses were reopening under stage 3 of the governor’s four-stage de-regulation framework, but another round of restrictions were instituted amid a dramatic rise in infection rates.

Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month that the greatest number of coronavirus- related hospital admissions have been in District 4, which encompasses the Coachella Valley. Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage has seen the heaviest demand for COVID-19 treatment, requiring a 19-person federal medical team to assist on-site staff, the EMD director said.

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The number of known active virus cases countywide is 21,652, a drop of 69 from Wednesday, according to RUHS figures. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 48,956 — according to the County Executive Office.

Verified patient recoveries countywide total 26,792. The county defines a recovery as someone who has not manifested symptoms for 14 days.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 40 days. A doubling rate of seven days is considered severe.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/21/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.