Potential Hazardous Substance Prompts Evacuation of Amazon Warehouse

CNS) – Exposure to a possible harmful substance left one person ill and prompted the evacuation of dozens of people from an Amazon distribution center in Eastvale Friday.

The hazardous materials emergency was reported about 9 a.m. in the warehousing district in the 5200 block of Goodman Road, just south of Cantu- Galleano Ranch Road and a quarter-mile west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At least 100 employees were evacuated as a safety precaution and five people complained of exposure-related illnesses, but only one required treatment by paramedics and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, fire officials said.

The substance that caused the emergency was not immediately identified.

As of 11 a.m., county and Corona firefighters remained at the scene, investigating, and operations within the facility had not resumed.