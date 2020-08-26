Little Boy Attacked in Desert Hot Springs Making Big Progress

A little over a month ago, seven-year-old Gavin Ludwick was in a coma, on a ventilator recovering from a brutal attack.

And now, he’s talking, walking and riding a tricycle at full speed.

He’s out of the hospital where he was recovering from a massive brain injury after being attacked by a neighbor as he walked home from a pool party in Desert Hot Springs.

Gavin gave us his own update from the rehab facility where he stays full time.

“I’m doing good,” he says as he goes into a big smile.

He has so much energy, everyone is having a hard time keeping up.

“That’s my Gavin, my Gavin is full of energy,” says his mom Wendy adding she’s amazed by his progress, “everyday there’s been a little miracle with him and his improvement, it’s just awesome.” She’s been documenting his progress through videos on social media.

Wendy says doctors are impressed too, “Originally they just kept telling me they didn’t know, they wouldn’t give me any promises or any prognosis because they weren’t sure but now he’s blowing them all away with how good he’s doing.”

Gavin’s left arm and leg are still affected but gaining strength and he’s scheduled for surgery to put a plate where his skull was shattered, that surgery will be repeated as he grows. But his speech is great.

Gavin and Wendy have a message for every person who helped them in their time of need:

“Thank you,” says Gavin.

“From the bottom of my heart … you guys are amazing, absolutely amazing. Out of all the darkness that started this there has been so much light.”

She’s grateful she can finally see the little boy she remembers, “He’s coming back 100 percent.”

“Bye,” says Gavin at the end of our conversation and blows a kiss.

To donate to his medical fund click here: Help Gavin