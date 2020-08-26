Palm Springs Standoff Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of engaging in an hours-long standoff with Palm Springs police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony and misdemeanor charges.

Bruce Lombardi Jr. of Palm Springs, 37, was arrested Friday at a home in the 300 block of West Santa Elena Road and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm — a felony — and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Alfonso Fernandez, who set the defendant’s bail at $100,000 and scheduled a Sept. 4 felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Lombardi remains behind bars at Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Palm Springs police Lt. William Hutchinson, officers responded to a 7:30 a.m. domestic violence call that developed into a standoff situation. Members of the Desert Regional SWAT Team — composed of members of various local police departments — were then sent to the scene.

“SWAT officers worked for several hours to negotiate with a subject who was acting erratically,” police said. “After several hours and unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to surrender, SWAT officers deployed tear gas into the location.”

Only Lombardi was holed up inside by the time SWAT officers arrived, Hutchinson said. The initial call indicated a woman was also at the home at that time, but police released no further information.

Lombardi has several felony convictions in Riverside County including burglary, criminal threats and receiving stolen property.