“Lingua Franca” on Netflix: Love, Identity, Freedom

Filmmaker Isabel Sandoval is very busy. I met her at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this year where her fantastic film LINGUA FRANCA received standing ovation. She also made history last year at the Venice Film Festival where she became the first trans woman of color to direct and star in a movie in competition. Now, with the help of no other than Ava DuVernay and her Array Releasing, LINGUA FRANCA starts streaming on Netflix North America! I spoke with Sandoval about the making of the film on NBC Palm Springs Today.

For my full, uncut interview with Sandoval, click here.