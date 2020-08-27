196 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 196 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 51,734 cases and 9997 deaths.

There are 33 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 1 new death.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,019 cases, 22 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,772 (+4) cases, 29 deaths

Palm Springs: 980 (+2) cases, 44 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 225 cases, 19 deaths

Palm Desert: 940 (+1) cases, 48 deaths

Indian Wells: 42 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 737 (+1) cases, 17 deaths

Indio: 3,380 (+5) cases, 66 deaths

Coachella: 2,448 (+16) cases, 25 deaths

Thousand Palms: 207 (+1) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 125 cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 160 (+1) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 404 cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 121 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 313 (+1) cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 44 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 48 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 12 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 21,751 cases.

Currently, 226 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 81 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 41,323.

“We are polling hospitals every single day,” county Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “The data on hospitalizations is very solid. We are at the lowest point since early June for (COVID-19) hospitalizations.”

One week ago, the number of hospitalizations was reported to be 300, and a month ago, the figure was 523.

“Hospitals are now seeing an increase in non-COVID patients, as some of the hospitals are gaining back their capabilities to ratchet up elective surgeries,” the EMD director said.

Health officials also notified the board that with the county now below the California Department of Public Health threshold of 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, which requires ongoing restrictions, public and private schools can apply for waivers that permit in-class instruction. Two have been approved by the county Department of Public Health, and a dozen more are under review. All will require state sign-offs.

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 42 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/27/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.