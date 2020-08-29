Christianity and Sexuality on “Teenage Bounty Hunters”

Balancing Christianity with budding sexuality is at the heart of “Teenage Bounty Hunters” while the chemistry between Maddie Phillips as good Christian girl Sterling and her fraternal twin, Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) is the lifeline of the hot, new Netflix series. How did they perfect their chemistry? Check out my interview with Phillips alongside their boss and mentor in the series, Bowser Simmons (Kadeem Hardison). For my uncut interview with the cast of “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” click here.