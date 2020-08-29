Indio Police Ask Public For Help in Overnight Fatal Shooting Investigation

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Indio overnight. Officials tell NBC Palm Springs the shooting took place in a good neighborhood and they do not have a motive as to why this might have happened.

“We received a call in regards to a person that was laying on the ground, on the street, next to a vehicle in the are of Solano Street and Sundial Avenue,” said Ben Guitron, Public Information Officer with the Indio Police Department.

Upon arrival officers discovered a person with a gunshot wound, cal fire paramedics were called in to assist, but were unable to save this person’s life.

“We do not know why this happened, why this person had a gunshot wound, it’s a family neighborhood, it’s surrounded down the street by the hospital, gated communities just south of it, and west of it. it’s a neighborhood that we normally, obviously that type of call for service is not to this level,” explained Guitron

Those close to the deceased showed up to the scene to pay tribute to their friend by creating a memorial and marking where their friend laid and took their final breaths. Officials say they are aware of the string of crimes happening in other parts of Coachella valley but stress that communities can be very different.

“We have a loss of life and that’s what important to us right now, and we are asking for the public’s help,” added Guitron

Police say many times suspicious activity goes unreported and they are asking the community to be more proactive.

“Unfortunately in some cases when we’re investigating we find out, well you know people have been hanging out there lately late at night and we just noticed it didn’t look right or there have been some things going on in the neighborhood, but did you call the police did you report anything,” said Guitron.

Indio Police say all homicides within their department this year have been solved and they eager to solve this case too. If you have any information related to this incident you are asked to call Indio Police at 760-391-4051.