1049 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,049 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 52,909 cases and 1,019 deaths.

There are 212 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 1 new death.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,035 (+18) cases, 22 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,800 (+22) cases, 29 deaths

Palm Springs: 994 (+14)cases, 44 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 228 (+3) cases, 19 deaths

Palm Desert: 955 (+14) cases, 49 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 42 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 746 (+7) cases, 17 deaths

Indio: 3,440 (+54) cases, 66 deaths

Coachella: 2,507 (+56) cases, 25 deaths

Thousand Palms: 211 (+4) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 126 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 161 (+1) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 411 (+16) cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 122 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 313 (+1) cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 44 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 48 cases, 1 death

Anza: 12 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 22,198 cases.

Currently, 210 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 73 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 43,387

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 45 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/31/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.