Arrests Made in Ongoing Palm Springs Shootings

Early Tuesday morning the Desert Regional SWAT team served a warrant in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood where a 16-year-old male was arrested.

PSPD will seek charges on the 16-year-old for negligent discharge of a firearm, conspiracy and battery.

No further details will be released at this time as detectives continue to search for evidence and additional subjects involved in the shootings and homicides.

Today we are announcing three recent arrests connected to the ongoing shootings and homicides occurring in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates and Sunrise Santiago Neighborhoods. See our Facebook page for more details. https://t.co/2UqEr6c34o pic.twitter.com/2ZKQdOabPY — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) September 2, 2020

Over the last two weeks a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male have been arrested, one of the teenagers is charged with murder, and the other teenager has been charged with negligent discharge of a firearm, battery, conspiracy, minor in possession of a firearm, and participation in a gang.

Last Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death in the 300 block of Avenida Cerca, and two others were assumed injured, following a nearby shootout. The boy, who was not publicly identified, was gunned down near where several other shootings, and three other homicides, have been reported in recent months.

More than 100 law enforcement officers served search warrants in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates and Santiago Sunrise Village neighborhoods on Aug. 6, the culmination of a nearly yearlong investigation into 24 confirmed shootings in and around those neighborhoods dating to October of last year.

In that time, police say they received another 61 reports of shots fired in those neighborhoods, although evidence of gunfire in those cases was not found.

PSPD is asking the public’s assistance in providing information on any of the incidents to date to call the PSPD Crimes Against Persons Unit at 760-323-8129, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

PREVIOUS RELATED ARTICLES: