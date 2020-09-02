Census Help Pop-Up’s Available in Indio

The City of Indio is available to help community members who still have questions or concerns regarding the U.S. Census.

The city has a Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) location located at the AM/PM convenience store at 44333 Golf Center Parkway.

The location will be open from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday September 2nd through Friday September 4th.

English and Spanish speaking representatives from the U.S. Census will be on hand to help people fill out and submit the Census.

Additional MQAs are scheduled to pop-up in Indio in the coming days.

For updated information about additional MQA pop-ups, or any other questions, you can visit this link.

U.S. Census Bureau workers will be going door to door in Indio to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.

Indio reportedly has a current self-response rate of 50%, compared with 2010 Census rate of 61.4%.

September 30th is the deadline to complete the census questionnaire.