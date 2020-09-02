Donations Needed for Indio Senior Center Care Packages

The city of Indio is working to help almost 800 seniors this month with a care package giveaway and donations are needed.

Staff and volunteers with the Indio Senior Center are planning a September 18th distribution for adults 55 and older.

“We are extremely thankful to the volunteers and the community’s efforts in making this giveaway so successful,” said Argelia Jimenez, Community Program Administrator. “However, the fact that we’ve run out of care packages in our previous giveaways shows how greatly [sic] these little gestures of kindness are needed and appreciated.”

Items such as non-perishable food, face masks, hand sanitizers, water, word puzzle books, lotion, towels, blankets, socks, toilet paper, and any other toiletry and comforting household items are being accepted until September 18, 2020.

The distribution, set for Friday, September 25, 2020, is from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Indio Senior Center, located at 45700 Aladdin Street. This drive-up distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is the third event since the coronavirus pandemic commenced lockdowns in mid-March.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer call 760-391-4170 or email the Indio Senior Center at seniorcenter@indio.org.