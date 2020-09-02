Gov. Newsom Introduces New Site for Tenant and Landlord Resources

In Governor Gavin Newsom’s briefing Wednesday he introduced a new website aimed at helping renters and landlords.

The site, housingiskey.com, provides protection guidelines, forms and resources for tenants, landlords, homeowners and partners during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving to temporarily halt evictions for some Americans struggling to pay their rent due to the pandemic through the remainder of the year, but Newsom announced California is extending that to February 1, 2021.

The federal order will apply to Americans who qualified for direct payments under the CARES Act, which covered individuals who earn less than $99,000 a year. People will also have to prove that they’ve made efforts to get government assistance for their rental payments, declare that their inability to pay is because of financial hardship due to Covid-19 and that they would likely become homeless if they were evicted, but Newsom said, unlike this federal order, the state order will not have a cap.