“Love Guaranteed” — Romance and Dating Sites

If you’ve been to almost 1,000 failed dates would you sue the dating site? That is the premise of “Love, Guaranteed” from Netflix. Rachel Leigh Cook is Susan, the attorney that Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.) is working with to sue Tamara Taylor (Heather Graham) and her dating site that guarantees love. But can you really guarantee love? Take a look at my fun interview with Cook and Wayans Jr. as they talked about their interests in making the film (Cook came up with the plot of the film), and yes, even the brilliant use of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” song in the movie is inspired. To see my full, uncut interviews with Rachel Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr., click here.