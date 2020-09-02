The River Shopping Center Now Leasing Patio Space

The River shopping center in Rancho Mirage is offering shorter lease terms and outdoor selling and patio space to help restore and strengthen businesses during the pandemic.

“As the city’s only open-air entertainment lifestyle center, The River provides a unique outdoor environment for businesses to continue thriving while observing the highest health and safety standards,” said management in a statement. “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we realize that mandated closures, travel restrictions, and social distancing requirements have been detrimental to many local businesses. Seeing this, we felt we needed to find a way to help.”

Tenant-ready space is available for immediate occupancy.

Tours are conducted daily by the onsite management team.

For more information please contact The River at 760-341-2711 or leasing@theriveratranchomirage.com.