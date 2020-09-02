Traffic Alert: East Bound Lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive Near Casino Project Will Be Closed on Thursday

Crews will be closing the eastbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY111) on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2:00 am to 4:00 pm between Date Palm Drive and Monty Hall Drive near the construction of the new Agua Caliente Casino in Downtown Cathedral City.

Two traffic signals will also operate on “flashing red light mode” causing all traffic directions to stop before proceeding. This includes the very busy intersection of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Drive (HWY 111). This will cause significant traffic delays in all directions. The other traffic signal will be at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Monty Hall Drive. Additionally, lane mergers will occur on East Palm Canyon Drive as far east as Sungate Way and as far west as Cathedral Canyon Drive.

Highway 111 motorists should utilize an alternate route, such as Dinah Shore Drive. Southbound motorists on Date Palm Drive who want to turn right on East Palm Canyon Drive, should turn right on Perez Road before reaching East Palm Canyon Drive. Perez Road will reconnect with East Palm Canyon Drive near the Cathedral City Auto Center. Southbound motorists on Date Palm Drive who want to turn left can proceed, but will experience significant delays. Motorists might consider an alternate route such as turning left on Gerald Ford Drive before the Whitewater River, head east to Da Vall Drive, turn right on Da Vall Drive and head south to Frank Sinatra Drive, then turn right on Frank Sinatra Drive to reconnect with Highway 111 (East Palm Canyon Drive) in Rancho Mirage.

After 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020 through 4:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020, East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111) in Cathedral City will be open but reduced to one lane in each direction from Date Palm Drive to Monty Hall Drive as road crews finish their road patch resurfacing project. All traffic signals will return to normal operation during this time period. Motorists should expect delays.

Updated 9/2/20 4:09 p.m.