McDonald’s new ‘Travis Scott Meal’ set to go on sale next week

Rapper Travis Scott is about to become the first celebrity to have their name on McDonald’s menu since Michael Jordan’s “McJordan” nearly 30 years ago.

The Grammy Award-nominee loves McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with Cheese so much the company decided to name the burgers after him — for a limited time. It will be called the Travis Scott Meal.

McDonald’s confirmed its new partnership with Scott and his record label, Cactus Jack, in a tweet and a Thursday morning statement announcing the month-long promotion, which begins Tuesday and ends October 4.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Scott said in a written statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds.”

Scott’s version of the Quarter Pounder adds bacon and lettuce to the burger along with with a Sprite, a side of fries and BBQ dipping sauce, which McDonald’s said was the rapper’s favorite meal growing up in his native Houston.

The meal costs $6 and McDonald’s says “It’s lit!” using one of Scott’s signature tag lines.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a written statement. “We’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

Fast food chains like McDonald’s tend to operate on razor-thin profit margins. Limited promotions help them stand out from the competition.

McDonald’s and Scott are also searching for charities to support during the month-long promotion. The company shared the news on Twitter Thursday morning by tweeting a cactus and a burger emoji, which Scott later retweeted along with a picture of McDonald’s fries.

“CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S,” the rapper tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire