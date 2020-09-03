Southwest Airlines Announces Intent to Bring Year-Round Service to Palm Springs International Airport in 2020

Southwest Airlines will soon be flying to Palm Springs.

The airline announced on its website Thursday it intends to initiate year-round service to both Palm Springs and Miami international airports.

The new nonstop route(s) location will be announced in the coming weeks and is expected to begin later this year.

Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly shared news of the additional service points on the carrier’s route map in a weekly video message to the company’s employees.

“Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers. Gradually, they’re rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow,” said Kelly. “Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations. Each airport fits our route system exceptionally well. Palm Springs is a great California destination. Southwest has long carried more customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline.”

“The addition of Southwest Airlines to Palm Springs International Airport is fantastic news which will have a positive impact on Palm Springs businesses, residents, visitors and the entire Coachella Valley as we all work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready, who noted tourism officials and the City have worked for several years forging a relationship with Southwest to bring the airline to the Coachella Valley.

“Thanks to our year-round sunshine, relaxed desert lifestyle and multi-million dollar public and private reinvestment’s in our City’s hotel stock, Convention Center and downtown, Palm Springs has experienced a sensational renaissance and we are now one of Southern California’s premier resort destinations. The City is delighted to welcome Southwest Airlines and we thank them for investing in Palm Springs International Airport and our destination.”