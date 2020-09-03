You Have to Stream This Movie on Amazon Prime Right Now

“Get Duked!” is funny, irreverent, and hip but it’s also an affecting coming-of-age story and one of my favorite films this year. I spoke with writer/director Ninian Doff who is making his first full-feature film with “Get Duked!” So what interested him in making the project and how did he pick the actors who played his boyz in the wood? Check out my interview with Mister Ninian Doff and then see the film streaming on Amazon Prime right now! To see my full and uncut interview with Doff, click here.