“Centigrade” Interview: Genesis Rodriguez Talks About the Claustrophobic Survival Thriller

What would you do if you get stranded with your partner in the snow in an unfamiliar European town? That is the premise of the new IFC Midnight film “Centigrade” from writer-director Brendan Walsh. Vincent Piazza and Genesis Rodriguez star as Matt and Naomi, a pregnant couple stuck in the middle of a blizzard inside their SUV in Norway. I spoke with Rodriguez about her passion to star in the film, the emotional tools we need to survive, and how we can apply those tools in our current pandemic. “Centigrade” is now available on-demand via IFC Midnight.

For a complete look at “Centigrade,” click here.