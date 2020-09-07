99° F
97° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
National
#Trending
Sports
Coronavirus
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Desert Living Now
NBCares
Weekly Rundown
GCVCC Member of the Week
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
tv
99° F
97° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast 9 7 2020
Mike Everett
September 7, 2020 7:16 PM
Trending Stories
View More
Related Articles
Breaking News
Local
News
Eight National Forests closed due to high fire danger
Local
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as multiple counties battle wildfires
Local
Statewide Flex Alert Remains in Place, IID Warns of Rotating Outages Monday