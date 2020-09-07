Statewide Flex Alert Remains in Place, IID Warns of Rotating Outages Monday

Imperial Irrigation District warned customers Monday to be prepared for the possibility of rotating outages between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

IID said consumer conservation practiced on Sunday, September 6, in addition to IID’s procurement of energy resources from neighboring utilities helped the district avoid having to implement rotating outages that day.

To help avoid service interruptions, IID asks residents and businesses to conserve energy by:

Avoiding the use of major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc., between peak hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher.

Using floor or ceiling fans to cool off.

Turning off all unnecessary lights.

Blocking the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.