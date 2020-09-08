Customs and Border Protection to Reopen LAX Global Entry Center

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection will reopen the Los Angeles International Airport Global Entry Enrollment Center to the public Tuesday for the first time since it was closed March 19 due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

CBP said the plans were developed in consultation with health and safety experts and include measures to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to COVID-19.

The Global Entry program allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Conditionally approved applicants will be able to complete their enrollment in person. Those applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website, ttp.dhs.gov.

CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency- approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are also required to wear face masks consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition to the new face mask requirements, the following protocols will be in effect:

— staggered or reduced appointment availability;

— elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points;

— limited seating in waiting areas;

— more frequent disinfection of the service counters;

— plexiglass barriers and/or facial shields at service counters; and

— other measures to promote social distancing.

Specific health and safety measures may vary among enrollment centers based on the physical layout of the facility and other considerations, and CBP will continue to require all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process.

Enrollment on Arrival has remained operational and that program remains the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview.