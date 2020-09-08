‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ coming to an end on E!

You won’t be able to keep up with the Kardashians on TV much longer.

According to a statement posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end after 14 years.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

She added: “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

An E! spokesperson confirmed the news, saying in a statement to CNN, in part, “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

A new season will premiere September 17 and its final season will air in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire