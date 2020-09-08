‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ coming to an end on E!

You won’t be able to keep up with the Kardashians on TV much longer.
According to a statement posted to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end after 14 years.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ Kardashian wrote on Instagram.
She added: “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
An E! spokesperson confirmed the news, saying in a statement to CNN, in part, “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”
A new season will premiere September 17 and its final season will air in 2021.
The-CNN-Wire