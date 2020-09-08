585 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths Over Labor Day Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 585 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 54,572 cases and 1,075 deaths.

There are 115 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 2 new deaths.

Here are the Tuesday numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,065 (+2) cases, 24 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,831 (+6) cases, 31 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,016 (+5) cases, 44 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 229 cases, 23 deaths

Palm Desert: 984 (+11) cases, 52 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 44 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 759 (+7) cases, 18 deaths

Indio: 3,512 (+39) cases, 67 deaths

Coachella: 2,581 (+24) cases, 28 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 217 (+2) cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 130 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 169 (+1) cases, no deaths

Mecca: 427 (-1) cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 122 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 320 (+2) cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 45 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 59 (+10) cases, 1 death

Anza: 14 (+1) cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 22,926 cases.

Currently, 175 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 60 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 48,118.

Riverside County health officials Tuesday reported the county’s first case of a rare COVID-19 complication that primarily affects children.

A child suffering from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, lives in western Riverside County and is younger than 15 years old, according to the Riverside University Health System. A second child living in the Coachella Valley may also be suffering from MIS-C, although the diagnosis is not yet confirmed, officials said.

Four drive-up coronavirus testing sites — located in Indio, Perris, Riverside and Lake Elsinore — will close over Labor Day weekend due to extreme heat expected countywide. County officials said the move was aimed at protecting staff.

Last Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier color-coded system used daily to guide counties’ in loosening public health regulations.

Riverside County remains in the purple or “widespread” tier of the state’s new reopening framework, requiring many indoor businesses to remain closed, substantially limit capacity or shift operations outside.

In order for the county to move to the next level, the red tier, it has to document less than seven new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population on a rolling seven-day average, and the positivity testing rate must be less than 8% in the same period. Additional information about the formula can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 51 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 9/8/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.