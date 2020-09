Vincent Piazza Reveals Secrets Behind “Centigrade”

I love the cast of “Centigrade” both in the film and meeting them virtually. Vincent Piazza and Genesis Rodriguez star as a couple stuck in a car under a mound of snow. How will they survive? Here’s my interview with Piazza about the making of the movie. How did they shoot the cold scenes? Take a look.

“Centigrade” is now available on-demand via IFC Midnight.