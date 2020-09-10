2020 Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta triathlon canceled

Organizers of the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta triathlon announced Thursday the cancellation of the 2020 event.

“With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to advise that the IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta triathlon, originally scheduled for December 6, cannot take place in 2020 and will return on December 5, 2021,” reads a statement on the City of La Quinta’s website.

They also said all registered athletes of the 2020 event should have received an email with further information.

If you have additional questions or do not receive the email with further information, you can contact indianwellslaquinta70.3@ironman.com.