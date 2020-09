Palm Springs Air Museum Hosting Drive-In

The Palm Springs Air Museum is hosting drive-in movies.

First run films presented September 11 through the 13th are Bill & Ted Face the Music, The New Mutants, and Unhinged.

Thereafter, films will show Thursday through Sunday evenings, after the Museum closes. Space is limited and tickets are advance sale only.

Concessions are available on site.

The films screen on a 42 by 23 feet screen that starts at 8 feet from the ground.

For more information, visit CoachellaValleyDriveIn.com.