133 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 133 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 54,868 cases and 1,094 deaths.

There are 14 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 3 new deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,068 (+1) cases, 24 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,848 (+2) cases, 31 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,020 cases, 48 (+3) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 229 (-1) cases, 23 deaths

Palm Desert: 989 (+3) cases, 52 deaths

Indian Wells: 44 cases, 2 deaths

La Quinta: 765 (+2) cases, 18 deaths

Indio: 3,519 (+4) cases, 69 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 2,590 (+4) cases, 28 deaths

Thousand Palms: 218 cases, no deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 129 (-1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 170 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 427 cases, 8 deaths

North Shore: 122 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 321 cases, 3 death

Sky Valley: 45 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 59 cases, 1 death

Anza: 14 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18-39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 23,050 cases.

Currently, 189 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 57 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 49,176.

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier color-coded system used daily to guide counties’ in loosening public health regulations.

Riverside County remains in the purple or “widespread” tier of the state’s new reopening framework, requiring many indoor businesses to remain closed, substantially limit capacity or shift operations outside.

In order for the county to move to the next level, the red tier, it has to document less than seven new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population on a rolling seven-day average, and the positivity testing rate must be less than 8% in the same period. Additional information about the formula can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

According to the Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, nearly two-thirds — 63% — of all deaths coded as COVID-19 have been correlated to underlying conditions, principally chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 52 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 9/10/20

Information from Riverside County Public Health.