Boulder Blasting to Resume on Highway 243 Next Week

IDYLLWILD (CNS) – Blasting operations are slated to resume next week on Highway 243 south of Idyllwild, where crews recently began removing overhanging boulders that pose a danger to motorists using the mountain corridor, which will be fully closed during the explosives work.

Rock clearing is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Caltrans. A full highway closure will be in effect during those times, between Mountain Center and Idyllwild.

Blasting was initiated on Aug. 26, and more is needed, Caltrans officials said. The boulders were identified during culvert repairs following heavy flooding that damaged large sections of the two-lane highway last year. The unstable rocks are adjacent to a bend in the road in the area of Saunders Meadow.

Partial closures will begin about 6 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. on both days, during which crews will keep a lane available and use flagging to move north- and southbound traffic through the area where the removals occur.

Caltrans recommended that motorists use state Route 74 as an alternate passage to avoid travel delays.