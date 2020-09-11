Boutique Air Announces New Flights to Palm Springs Starting Next Month

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Boutique Air announced Friday it will be adding daily nonstop year-round service from Palm Springs International Airport to airports in Los Angeles and Phoenix starting next month.

The San Francisco-based airline plans to fly its Pilatus PC-12 single- engine turboprop passenger planes, with room for eight passengers, back-and- forth to both Los Angeles International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport daily beginning Oct. 1.

“We have been looking to Palm Springs for a while now,” Boutique spokeswoman Teresa Mesman told City News Service. “Our clients in Los Angeles and Phoenix had been requesting it.”

Founded in 2007, Boutique Air started as an aviation technology company before entering the commuter airline business.

The company’s fleet consists of 29 PC-12s and a half-dozen Beechcraft King Air 350s, in use across several states for both commercial and private service. It is the third airline to announce plans to launch flight service to Palm Springs International Airport in recent weeks.

JetBlue Airlines announced Thursday it will launch a seasonal nonstop flight service later this year from Palm Springs International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The addition is one of 24 new routes the airline added in locations where additional demand for leisure travel is anticipated, the airline said.

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced that it intends to start flying year-round to airports in both Palm Springs and Miami, which is also scheduled to begin later this year, pending requisite government approval.