Indio Officials Seek Ideas for Proposed Sports Park

INDIO (CNS) – Indio city officials continued to seek public input Friday regarding plans to transform a nearly 40-acre plot of barren city property into a sports park.

The proposed Indio Sports Park would be located on land squeezed between Avenue 44 and Market Street, west of Jackson Street, and the city is planning a series of events starting next week in which residents will be invited to pitch their ideas on what will be constructed there.

“We don’t want to suggest what goes into this potential park,” said Indio Parks and Facilities Project Coordinator Mike Edgar. “We may believe people would like a picnic space, and find out they prioritize play toys or biking paths. It’s important to understand what our residents want and need most.”

The ideas compiled during the outreach process will be used in the city’s grant application paperwork to the state, the city said.

“Grants will be awarded to projects based on outreach and committed funding, among other criteria,” according to a city news release.

Residents can also email their ideas to indiosportspark@indio.org, or post them on the project’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/indiosportspark/.

The meetings are scheduled both virtually and in-person through November on the following days:

— Sept. 19 outside River of Life Church, 82631 Ave. 44, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.;

— Oct. 6 via livestream at 7 p.m.;

— Oct. 17 outside River of Life Church, 82631 Ave. 44, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.;

— Oct. 29 via livestream at 7 p.m. and;

— Nov. 7 outside River of Life Church, 82631 Ave. 44, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.