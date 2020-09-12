Palm Springs International Airport Adds Airline Services

Air travelers can expect some major changes coming to Palm Springs International Airport. The airport will be hosting three new airlines, with new flights expanding travel for this fall.

“We are different than most of the major carriers that have operated out, of palms springs to lax and phoenix, we operate and 8 seat aircraft,” said Brian Kondrad, General Manager of Boutique Air.

With the company slogan, “Fly Private For The Price of Commercial,” the airline says Palm Springs has always been a destination on their radar.

“Palm Springs offers that getaway type destination that you’re not too far from home especially during times like this when you want to be close to home, you don’t want to go too far,” explained Kondrad.

New flights will begin this fall and continue as we head into winter, both Allegiant and American Airlines already offer flights at palm springs international but will be expanding their services. Southwest Airlines has yet to announce when flights will begin.

“It is going to take us to the next level, something after all of this COVID and everything is exactly what’s going to infuse palm springs and bring us back to the destination we are supposed to be,” said Thomas Mitchell, Palm Springs Resident.

“I think it’s great, the desert needs it. we need low-cost airlines coming in and the airport needs the business,” said Anne Silva, La Quinta Resident.

Boutique Air will also be partnering with major airlines to help with convenience.

“Anywhere you can connect with United and American, where there as well to transfer luggage and have one itinerary all together for travel,” said Kondrad.

“You have all the conveniences of a huge major metropolitan airport, but the convenience of a great small town, friendly people, and getting in and out very very quickly,” added Mitchell.